Malaysia's April exports seen falling 1% year-on-year

31 May 2019 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Malaysia’s exports in April are likely to have eased for the third successive month, declining at a faster annual pace than in March, reports Trend citing to Reuters

The median forecast among the 11 economists surveyed was for exports to fall 1% in April from a year earlier, quicker than the 0.5% decline recorded in March.

Individual estimates, however, ranged widely between an annual decline of 9% and a rise of 1.9%.

Imports were also seen falling 0.2% year-on-year in April, marginally faster than the 0.1% decline in the previous month, the poll showed.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.

The country’s trade surplus is expected to narrow to 12.6 billion ringgit ($3.01 billion) in April, from 14.4 billion ringgit in March.

