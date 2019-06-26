Tesla loses its VP of production: Electrek

26 June 2019 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

Tesla Inc’s vice president of production in charge of all vehicle manufacturing at Fremont factory, Peter Hochholdinger, is not at the automaker anymore, news website Electrek reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Hochholdinger is the latest in a string of high-profile executives to leave Tesla over the past two years as the electric carmaker struggles to ramp up production of Model 3 sedan, which is seen as crucial for its long-term profitability.

Tesla and Hochholdinger did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Demand for Tesla cars is one of the major concerns of investors after the company reported slack demand in the first quarter against the backdrop of U.S.-China trade tensions. Tesla had reported a 31% fall in first-quarter deliveries and had warned that profit would be delayed until the latter half of the year.

Three years ago, Hochholdinger was hired as Tesla’s vice president of vehicle production from Volkswagen AG.

Hochholdinger spent 22 years at Audi, Volkswagen’s flagship premium brand, where he worked across the entire production chain. He served as an adviser for bringing Audi’s new production facility in Mexico.

Tesla is expected to report its second-quarter delivery and production numbers in July. Shares of Tesla fell nearly 1% in premarket trading.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EBRD finances Georgian poultry farm
Economy 22 June 14:46
Harley-Davidson reaches deal to make smaller bikes in China
Other News 19 June 15:18
Apple explores moving 15-30% of production capacity from China
Other News 19 June 14:41
Tesla promotes lower priced China-made Model 3 in sales push
Other News 31 May 16:17
Baku-based pasta factory may greatly increase production volumes
Economy 30 May 17:25
Tesla woes send Panasonic's U.S. solar cells to Philippines
Other News 30 May 15:23
Latest
Georgian minister talks co-op plans with NATO
Georgia 15:13
Income of Azerbaijani population exceeds 22B manats since early 2019
Business 15:10
Azerbaijani delegation headed by economy minister to visit Switzerland
Business 15:09
Top 10 insurance companies in Azerbaijan in terms of payments
Economy 15:08
UAE says convincing evidence needed regarding Gulf tanker attacks
Other News 14:57
Venture of Agriculture Ministry of Kazakhstan to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 14:52
Another Azerbaijani wrestler reaches 1/4 finals at 2nd European Games
Society 14:36
Azerbaijan’s non-life insurance market keeps growing
Economy 14:33
Income of water transport companies reaches nearly $4M in Kazakhstan
Economy 14:32