Bitcoin extends losses after Fed chief urges halt to Facebook's crypto project

11 July 2019 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Bitcoin dipped almost 8% on Thursday, extending losses the day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell called for a halt to Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency project until concerns ranging from privacy to money-laundering were addressed, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

The original cryptocurrency BTC=BTSP initially fell 7.7% to $11,164 in early morning trade, following a 3.8% slide on Wednesday after Powell's testimony on monetary policy before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. It was last down 4.5%.

Other major cryptocurrencies including Ethereum BTC=BTSP and XRP's Ripple XRP=BTSP fell by similar levels.

“This is a direct response to the Powell testimony and comments on Facebook’s Libra and the implications that could have for the entire cryptocurrency space,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at FX trading platform OANDA.

“Libra raises many serious concerns regarding privacy, money laundering, consumer protection and financial stability,” Powell told the committee, adding that he did not think the project could proceed unless those concerns were addressed.

The proposed cryptocurrency has drawn close scrutiny from policymakers and financial regulators globally. Powell said existing rules do not fit cryptocurrencies.

Other traders said the moves fitted within the pattern of bitcoin’s recent volatility, where double-digit intra-day price moves have been common.

The biggest coin climbed nearly 55% in nine days after Facebook unveiled its plans for Libra on June 18, touching an 18-month high of nearly $14,000. The project has boosted hopes that cryptocurrencies could gain wider acceptance.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia to levy VAT on energy for mining cryptocurrency
Economy 8 July 19:46
How bidaicoin will change agriculture of Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Finance 8 July 07:00
Facebook will ban ads that tell people in U.S. not to vote
Other News 1 July 09:54
Bitcoin's pullback accelerates, price breaks below $11,000
Business 27 June 22:31
Facebook outlines ideas for oversight board
World 27 June 17:30
Facebook remains most popular social network in Azerbaijan
ICT 27 June 12:45
Latest
Merkel says German coalition discord over EU top job 'is not easy'
Other News 17:32
UEG President hopes to bring Acrobatic Gymnastics to Olympic movement soon
Politics 17:19
Over 250 Iranian businessmen receive Turkish citizenship
Economy 17:07
France inviting Azerbaijani companies to actively co-op in agriculture, new technologies (PHOTO)
Economy 17:01
Azerbaijani Labor Ministry plans to create Labor Protection Fund
Business 16:58
Uzbek soum is most authoritative local currency in Central Asia
Finance 16:50
Direct flights between Tbilisi, Sofia may be established
Economy 16:50
OPEC discloses forecasts for oil supply in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 16:41
Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of SMEs to co-op with Ernst & Young Holdings (PHOTO)
Business 16:40