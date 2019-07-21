Japan's Abe says upper house election win shows support for constitution debate

21 July 2019 18:38 (UTC+04:00)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his ruling coalition’s solid win in an upper house election on Sunday showed that voters supported debate over his proposal to revise the post-war, pacifist constitution, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Abe, speaking to a TV broadcaster after exit polls showed his coalition would win a solid majority, also said a scheduled rise in the sales tax to 10% from 8% in October was necessary for the social security system and to gain international trust.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Voting begins in Japan's upper house election
World 06:48
Trump offers to help ease tension in Japan-South Korea dispute
Other News 20 July 09:45
Kazakhstan interested in Japanese expertise in seismic-resistant construction (Exclusive)
Economy 20 July 08:52
Japan says Korea must rebuild trust to facilitate talks on trade
Other News 19 July 16:31
World leaders, Apple CEO offer tributes to Japanese studio after attack
Other News 19 July 15:36
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to families of deceased in Japan
Politics 19 July 14:02
Latest
Wrestler Hagverdiyev bags Azerbaijan’s second gold at EYOF 2019
Society 18:03
Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestler takes bronze at EYOF
Society 18:00
Azerbaijani wrestler wins first gold medal of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 17:59
British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for seven days
Other News 17:50
4.9-magnitude quake hits Yunnan: CENC
China 17:04
China has over 23,000 female procurators
China 16:14
Regular individual meetings in tennis competitions of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival completed
Society 15:43
19 die of contaminated alcohol in Costa Rica
Other News 15:38
Azerbaijani gymnast wins silver and bronze at 1st FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships
Society 15:03