Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off

25 July 2019 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Volkswagen Group (VOWG_p.DE) said its second-quarter operating profit rose 29.9% despite a 1.8% drop in vehicle sales after the VW brand launched a raft of higher-margin sports utility vehicles and amid rising sales at Porsche and Skoda, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The Wolfsburg, Germany-based company’s operating profit rose to 5.13 billion euros ($5.71 billion), up from 3.94 billion euros in the second quarter last year. The operating profit jump was magnified by the absence of a diesel charge VW booked in the year-earlier period.

Volkswagen reiterated it expects vehicle deliveries in 2019 to exceed a prior-year figure and for revenues in the passenger cars and commercial vehicles divisions to grow at least 5%.

VW said it continues to expect an operating return on sales in the passenger cars area between 6.5% and 7.5% and reiterated that after special items, it expects the operating return on sales to be at the lower end of the expected range for the group and the passenger cars business area.

Peugeot on Wednesday said it had delivered an operating margin of 8.7 percent in the first half of 2019, without releasing a more detailed breakdown of quarterly results.

By contrast, Volkswagen Group’s operating return on sales rose to 7.2% in the first half, up from 6.8% in the year-earlier period.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Nissan to cut 12,500 jobs as first quarter profit nearly wiped out
Other News 11:54
Hyundai Motor second-quarter net profit rises 31.2%, new models boost domestic sales
Other News 22 July 09:32
Volkswagen to contribute $2.6 billion to Ford's autonomous venture
Other News 12 July 14:32
Delta Air quarterly profit surges 39% on higher fares
Other News 11 July 15:25
SEC defends pace of Volkswagen suit after emissions scandal
World 9 July 11:11
VW to deepen alliances with battery suppliers for electric push
World 8 July 10:43
Latest
Iran spends more oil for production of primary products than Germany
Oil&Gas 13:00
Pakistan PM Khan returns home exulting after Washington visit
Other News 12:59
EYOF Baku 2019: All-around finals in artistic gymnastics kick off (PHOTO)
Society 12:56
President Aliyev congratulates new UK PM Johnson
Politics 12:55
Uzbekistan, Turkey sign 62 agreements
Economy 12:54
Belarus equipment to be used in waste sorting in Kazakhstan
Economy 12:44
Turkmenistan approves instruction on procedure for filling in transit declaration
Economy 12:38
Modifications required for TAP to reach 20 BCMY capacity
Oil&Gas 12:38
Minsk hosts Iran-Belarus Business Forum
Iran 12:36