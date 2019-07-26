U.S. firms keen on China's import expo despite trade tensions

26 July 2019 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. firms are keen to participate in China’s import expo despite trade frictions between the two countries, China’s assistant commerce minister Ren Hongbin said on Friday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The second China International Import Expo (CIIE), to be held on Nov. 5-10, will bring thousands of foreign firms together with Chinese buyers in a bid to demonstrate the importing potential of the world’s second-biggest economy.

“For the United States, even through there are some bilateral trade frictions, it cannot stop U.S. firms from attaching importance to the Chinese market and their great enthusiasm for the Chinese market,” Ren told a news conference.

China held its first import expo in Shanghai last year and signed $57.8 billion worth of deals. Ren said it is hard to predict the size of deals for the import expo this year.

The number of U.S. firms participating in this year’s import fair will surpass last year’s level of more than 170, Ren said.

Chinese and U.S. negotiators will meet in Shanghai next week in the next round of trade talks, the first face-to-face meeting since presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed at a G20 summit in Japan to revive talks to end their year-long trade war.

Vice commerce minister Wang Bingnan told the same briefing that China will further lower its import tariffs and open up its market to foreign firms.

The expo will help promote imports of high-quality technology, equipment, consumer products and services.

“The purpose of our holding of the import expo is not simply expanding imports, but putting more emphasis on improving import structures while keeping export growth steady,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pompeo to visit three Asian-Pacific countries
US 08:54
Pompeo says he would go to Iran for talks ‘If that's the call’
US 06:23
U.S. Senate confirms Milley as chairman of Joint Chiefs
US 25 July 23:42
France to deploy European missile defence in south of Turkey after first S-400s deliveries
Turkey 25 July 21:47
Oil rises on U.S. inventory decline but slowing economy caps gains
Other News 25 July 14:53
Three bombs kill 15 in Afghan capital as U.S. general visits
Other News 25 July 14:15
Latest
Russian company to supply equipment to Uzbek plant
Oil&Gas 11:50
Azerbaijani swimmer to compete in EYOF Baku 2019 semifinals
Society 11:44
Another Kazakh region supplied with uninterruptible energy
Economy 11:38
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry talks on MIG-29 aircraft crash
Society 11:24
Bullying won't break EU unity, Merkel ally tells UK's Johnson
Other News 11:22
EBRD to continue cooperation with Georgian TBC Bank
Finance 11:14
Support of Azerbaijan’s position expressed in final document of conference of NAM Council of Ministers
Politics 11:03
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva among honorary guests of Zhara festival (PHOTO)
Politics 10:39
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 26
Business 10:35