Plane crash kills 7 in Pakistan's Rawalpindi district

A trainer plane crashed on early Tuesday morning in Pakistan's eastern district of Rawalpindi, killing at least seven people and injuring several others, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Local media quoted rescue sources as saying that the jet crashed at Jabbi village located on the outskirts of Rawalpindi city and destroyed at least four houses which caught fire after the crash.

Rescue teams, police and security forces have reached the site, and are moving bodies and the injured to hospitals.

An emergency has been declared in all the hospitals in Rawalpindi city and neighboring capital city Islamabad.

According to the reports, those killed include two pilots of the jet and two children.

The death toll might rise further as several of the injured are in critical condition, the reports said.

