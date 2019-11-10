Australian firefighters battle widespread blazes, brace for worse conditions

10 November 2019 06:11 (UTC+04:00)

Australian firefighters will spend Sunday trying to contain bushfires as authorities warn that widespread fire danger on Tuesday will stretch their ability to protect people, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) said on Sunday that they were expecting severe and extreme fire danger across broad parts of Australia’s most populous state, including near the nation’s largest city, Sydney.

“With so many fires already burning, homes and lives will be at risk,” the NSW RFS said on Twitter.

“If you are threatened by fire, you may not get help.”

Bushfires in NSW have killed three people since Friday, when a record number of emergency-level fires were declared in the state.

At least 150 homes have been destroyed and, although five people were missing on Saturday afternoon, Sky News reported on Sunday morning that those people were now accounted for.

More than 70 fires were burning in NSW on Sunday morning and while none were at an emergency level, 36 were not under control.

Further north in Queensland, more than 50 fires were burning Sunday morning and a fire ban was declared across 42 local areas in the state, prohibiting the lighting of any outdoor fires and banning certain activities that can cause fires to ignite.

