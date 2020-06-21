Chinese mainland reports 26 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Sunday that it received reports of 26 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday, of whom 25 were domestically transmitted and one was imported, Trend reports citing Xinuha.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 22 cases were reported in Beijing and three in neighboring Hebei Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Saturday, according to the commission.

On Saturday, three people were discharged from hospital after recovery, and three new suspected cases were reported in Beijing.

As of Saturday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,378, including 331 patients who were still being treated, with 15 in severe condition.

Altogether 78,413 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Saturday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,869 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,787 had been discharged from hospital after recovery, and 82 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said there were 13 cases suspected of having been infected with the virus by Saturday.

According to the commission, 6,339 close contacts were still under medical observation after 397 people were discharged from medical observation Saturday.

Also on Saturday, six new asymptomatic cases, including two from overseas, were reported on the mainland. Two asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases. One asymptomatic case was discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 111 asymptomatic cases, including 58 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Saturday, 1,128 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 446 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,077 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 434 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.