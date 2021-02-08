Afghanistan receives India gifted Covishield vaccines

Afghanistan on Sunday received half million doses of COVID-19 vaccines gifted by India. The consignment was received by the landlocked country’s Acting Minister of Public Health Waheed Majroh from Charge’ d’ Affairs in Indian mission, Raghuram S at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul.



Tweeting about it, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar maintained, “Made in India vaccines reach Afghanistan. Stand with our friends, always.”

India had earlier gifted more than 20 MT of COVID-19 medicines to Afghanistan. India had also extended humanitarian assistance of 75,000 MT of wheat through Chabahar Port to strengthen food security of Afghanistan.

The vaccines have been manufactured at the Serum Institute of India, Pune and arrived in Kabul by an Air India flight. India is the first responder to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan.



India has so far supplied over 55 lakh doses of vaccines to our neighbouring countries and in the extended neighborhood.



India is the largest producer of vaccines in the region and about 60 percent of global vaccine production comes from India. Apart from COVID-19 vaccines, India is the largest supplier of the DPT, BCG and Measles vaccines globally. The WHO sources 70 percent of its essential immunisation vaccines from India.