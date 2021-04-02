2,000 heirs of FFs to get Indian scholarships

Each year, the government of India awards scholarship to descendents of the freedom fighters to commemorate their invaluable contributions in the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

Like previous year, a total of 2,000 Indian scholarships will be awarded to the freedom fighter’s children of Bangladesh this year. “Our relationship is deeply rooted in a shared culture, heritage, history and geography,” said the High Commission of India on Wednesday.

The government of India started the ‘Muktijoddha Scholarship Scheme’ in the year of 2006 for the descendents of freedom fighters. Originally, Scholarships were awarded to Higher Secondary and Undergraduate level students.

Undergraduate students were awarded Tk 24,000/- per year for four years and Higher secondary students were awarded Tk 10,000/- per year for two years.