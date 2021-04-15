India, France discuss boosting cooperation, greater collaboration in diverse sectors

India and France on Tuesday mentioned the potential of boosting cooperation in numerous sectors equivalent to commerce and funding, defence and safety, well being, training, vitality and local weather change, and dealing collectively within the Indo-Pacific.

These issues figured in talks between exterior affairs minister S Jaishankar and his visiting French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, who’s on an official go to to India throughout April 13-15. Le Drian will even take part within the Raisina Dialogue, the exterior affairs ministry’s annual flagship convention.

During their assembly, the 2 sides “recognised the importance of fast-tracking the discussions on an India-EU trade and investment agreement” as a way to faucet the complete potential of bilateral commerce, the exterior affairs ministry mentioned in an announcement. India’s commerce with France has seen a gentle rise prior to now decade, touching $10.75 billion in 2020.

Jaishankar and Le Drian mentioned regional and world points and reiterated their shared dedication to a multi-polar world and multilateralism. They additionally explored methods to strengthen cooperation within the Indo-Pacific, together with by way of the India-France-Australia trilateral mechanism, and addressing rising challenges within the maritime and house domains.