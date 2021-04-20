Covid-19 vaccines for all adults in India from May 1, says Centre

The Covid-19 vaccination drive will open for all persons above 18 years from May 1. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The Centre had launched a nationwide vaccination drive on January 16 for healthcare and frontline workers and expanded it to those above 45 on April 1

During Monday's meeting, PM Modi said that the government had been working hard for over a year to ensure that most Indians get vaccines in the shortest possible time. He added that India is vaccinating people at a record pace and this will continue with even greater momentum.

As part of the 'liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination', all persons above the age of 18 years will be eligible to get Covid-19 vaccine jabs.