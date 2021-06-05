1 dead, 7 missing after gas outburst in central China's coal mine

One person has been found dead and seven others missing following a coal and gas outburst in a coal mine in central China's Henan Province, local authorities said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident happened at around 5:50 p.m. on Friday at a coal mine operated by Hebi Coal and Electric Co., Ltd. in Hebi City, Henan.

Search and rescue efforts are continuing, according to local authorities.