Some 15,000 Japanese ordered to evacuate over landslide threat
The authorities of Japan’s Okinawa prefectures ordered about 15,000 local residents to evacuate over a landslide thread due to heavy rain, NHK reported Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.
According to the report, some Okinawa districts may face up to 80 mm of rain. Meanwhile, the bad weather, cause by the rain season, might last up until July.
