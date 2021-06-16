India's ministries sign MoU for development of seaplane services

In an effort to develop seaplane services in India, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was on Tuesday signed between the country's ministry of ports, shipping and waterways and ministry of civil aviation, officials said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Signing of this MoU is a major milestone for making seaplanes project a reality very soon," reads a statement issued by the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways.

"As per MoU, a co-ordination committee with officials of ministry of civil aviation, ministry of ports, shipping and waterways and ministry of tourism is to be set up for timely completion of operationalization of seaplane services at various locations."

An official from the ministry of civil aviation said the MoU would give a boost to tourism in India.

"This MoU will expedite the development of new water aerodromes and operationalization of new seaplane routes in India and will give a big fillip to the provision of a new kind of tourism service in India," the official said.