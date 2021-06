Argentina's COVID-19 deaths surpass 88,000

Overall COVID-19 deaths in Argentina have surpassed 88,000, according to a Health Ministry report released on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

With 465 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, the total death toll climbed to 88,247.

In addition, 20,363 new infections were reported, bringing the cumulative total to 4,242,763.

Meanwhile, 20,615,390 doses of vaccines have been distributed and 17,727,534 doses have been administered, according to the Public Vaccination Monitor.