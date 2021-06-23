Indian Navy, Air Force to participate in war games with US Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier

Indian Naval warships and Indian Air Force fighter jets are set to conduct joint drills with the US Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carriers in separate exercises to be held on June 23 and June 24.

Indian Naval Ships, Kochi and Teg, along with P8I and MiG 29K aircraft, will participate in a Passage Exercise with the US Navy during its transit through Indian Ocean region.

“The Indian Naval warships along with aircraft from Indian Navy and Indian Air Force will be engaged in joint multi-domain operations with the Carrier Strike Group comprising Nimitz class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer, USS Halsey and Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The IAF will also participate in an exercise along with the nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier.

IAF fighter jets- Jaguar and Su-30 MKI- along with airborne early warning and control systems (AEW&C) and Air-to-Air Refueller aircraft will also be part of the joint exercise.

The US is expected to field F-18 fighters and E-2C Hawkeye AEW&C aircraft.

The exercise will be carried out south of Thiruvananthapuram, on the western seaboard.