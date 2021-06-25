Karwar Naval Base will become Asia's largest: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka would become Asia's largest and most efficient, further bolstering the operational readiness of Inda's armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said.



"I am confident that after the completion of this project, the Karwar Naval Base would become Asia's largest and most efficient Naval base," he said on Twitter after a visit to review the progress of ongoing infrastructure development under ‘Project Seabird’ on Thursday.



The Defence Minister said the base would also help in augmenting trade, economy & humanitarian aid operations.



Singh undertook an aerial survey of the project area and sites. He also reviewed the marine works and infrastructure being developed as part of Project Seabird Phase II A as also operationalisation of piers, the Ministry of Defence said.



He received on-site briefings including capability demonstration at the Shiplift Tower. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh accompanied Singh.



Project Seabird Phase IIA, cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security in 2012, includes infrastructure to support 32 ships and submarines and 23 yard craft.