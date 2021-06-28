Prodded By Supreme Court, Centre Presents Covid Vaccination Roadmap

The Centre on Saturday told the Supreme Court that it expects to get around 188 crore vaccine doses - from at least five manufacturers - to inoculate the entire adult population by the end of the year. Only about 5.6 per cent of India's adult population has received two doses, according to the government.

"Total population - above 18 years of age - is approximately 93-94 crore. As such, administering two doses to these beneficiaries would require an estimated 186 to 188 crore vaccine doses. Out of this requirement, 51.6 crore doses will be made available for administration by July 31, leaving a requirement of approximately 135 crore vaccine doses for complete vaccination to the eligible population," the Centre said in an affidavit filed by Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Health Ministry.

In its 375-page affidavit - filed in response to the Supreme Court's pointed questions on its vaccine policy, the centre presented a roadmap on how it plans to procure the remaining 135 crore doses.

"Sputnik V vaccine, developed by M/s Gamaleya Institute, Russia has received Emergency Use Authorization by the DCGI in April 2021 and is now being administered in India," it said.