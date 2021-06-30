India now has four Covid-19 vaccines, will close deal with Pfizer soon: Govt
Covid Task Force chief VK Paul on Tuesday said that the US vaccine manufacturing giant Moderna has been granted restricted emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine in India. Moderna now becomes the fourth Covid-19 vaccine that will be used in India's vaccination drive.
Dr VK Paul added that the government will soon close the deal on Pfizer soon.
“There are four vaccines now Covaxin, Covishield, SputnikV and Moderna. We will soon close the deal on Pfizer as well,” Dr VK Paul said at a press conference.
