Hurricane Grace hits Mexico with major flooding, eight killed

Hurricane Grace pummeled Mexico with torrential rain on Saturday, causing severe flooding and mudslides that killed at least eight people, authorities said, after it became one of the most powerful storms in years to hit the country's Gulf coast, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Grace was whipping up maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour (201 km per hour), a Category 3 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, when it slammed into the coast near the resort of Tecolutla in Veracruz state in the early morning.

The state government said eight people were killed by Grace, including six from a single family. All but one of the victims died in the state capital Xalapa, including a young girl killed by a mudslide that hit her home, the government said.

Meanwhile, an adult was killed by a collapsed roof in the city of Poza Rica further north in the state, Veracruz Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia told a news conference.

"The state of emergency has not ended," he added.

Local television showed severe flooding in Xalapa, with coffins from a local business floating down a waterlogged street. The nearby River Actopan burst its banks, shutting down a local highway, state authorities said.

Grace also caused power cuts and brought down trees. Images posted on social media showed damage to buildings and cars submerged by the deluge of rain the storm brought.

Garcia said several rivers in Veracruz would flood, and urged the local population to take cover.