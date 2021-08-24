Covid-19: Oman to allow entry for vaccinated travellers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Oman on Monday relaxed entry rules for passengers, allowing fully vaccinated travellers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, among several other countries, to enter the country. The decision will go into effect from September 1, Khaleej Times reports.

All passengers entering the country will be required to present a Covid-19 vaccine certificate with a QR code. The last dose should have been taken at least 14 days prior to arrival in the country.

Also, all Omani citizens, residents, Oman visa holders and those eligible for visa on arrival will be allowed to enter the sultanate in accordance with Covid-19 norms.

Passengers who hold a negative Covid-19 PCR test result will be exempted from quarantine. The test should have been conducted within 96 hours prior to arrival in the sultanate in case of flights longer than eight hours and transit flights. For shorter flights, the test should have been taken 72 hours prior to arrival.

Those who arrive without a Covid-19 PCR test result will need to take a PCR test on arrival and undergo mandatory quarantine with a tracking bracelet until a negative result is received. In case of a positive result, the passenger will have to undergo 10 days of mandatory isolation.