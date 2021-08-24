Indian Navy's INS Ranvijay, INS Kora carry out maritime exercise with Philippines

Two ships of the Indian Navy, INS Ranvijay and INS Kora, carried out a maritime partnership exercise with BRP Antonio Luna of the Philippine Navy on Monday in the West Philippine Sea, INDIA TODAY reports.

The navies of India and the Philippines carried out a maritime partnership exercise in the West Philippine Sea on Monday.

INS Ranvijay (Guided Missile Destroyer, D55) and INS Kora (Guided Missile Corvette, P61) carried out the maritime exercise with BRP Antonio Luna (Frigate, FF 151) of the Philippine Navy.

The joint evolutions conducted during the exercise included several operational manoeuvers and the participating ships of both navies were satisfied with the consolidation of interoperability achieved through this exercise.

INS Ranvijay and INS Kora are currently deployed to the Western Pacific with an aim to strengthen maritime security collaboration with partner nations.