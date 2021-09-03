Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visits Washington for talks with U.S. officials

Following his visit to New York where he chaired a meeting of the Security Council, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived in Washington for meetings with officials including one with his counterpart Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. The Foreign Secretary’s visit to the city precedes a possible month-end visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Shringla and Ms Sherman held “substantive discussions on advancing the India-US Strategic Partnership across sectors including healthcare, defense & security, trade & investment, S&T [science and technology], climate change,clean energy and people to people ties,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

The U.S. readout of the meeting between the two diplomats included, as discussion topics, "continued coordination on Afghanistan” and “strengthening Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad.”

Mr Shringla also met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken , with whom he discussed bilateral ties and Afghanistan, Mr Bagchi wrote.