Taliban sources say their forces take Panjshir, in full control of Afghanistan
Taliban forces have taken full control of Afghanistan including the Panjshir valley where opposition forces had been holding out, three Taliban sources said on Friday as heavy celebratory gunfire was heard in the Afghan capital Kabul, Trend reports citing Reuters.
"By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of the entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have defeated and Panjshir is now under our command," said one Taliban commander.
It was not immediately possible to confirm the reports. Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, one of the leaders of the opposition forces told Tolo News television station that reports he had fled the country were lies.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who claimed country’s 12th gold medal at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who won another gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games
First pharmaceutical plant producing infusion solutions and injections in ampoules to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Association of Iranian Exporters of Technical and Engineering Services talks importance of Iraqi market
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for another residential complex in Sumgayit as part of preferential housing project (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends launches Azmonbat enterprise in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park (PHOTO)