Tropical storm Olaf brings heavy rains to Mexico's Baja California Sur

Olaf was downgraded to a tropical storm and was packing maximum sustained winds of near 70 mph (110 km/h) on Friday, as it lashed Mexico's Baja California Sur with heavy rains, the U.S.-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The storm's winds have died down from a maximum of 100 mph, a Category 2 hurricane on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale, when it hit land near San Jose del Cabo at 10 p.m. on Thursday night.

The Miami-based NHC said the center of Olaf was located some 65 miles west of La Paz, Mexico, and was moving northwest at 10 mph at 1500 GMT.

"On the forecast track, the center of Olaf will move along the southwestern coast of Baja California Sur today and then move westward away from land by tonight," the NHC said.