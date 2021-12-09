Byju's buys Austrian math-learning co GeoGebra

Byju’s, the world’s most valuable edtech company, has acquired Austria-headquartered GeoGebra. The Austrian company has a dynamic, interactive and collaborative mathematics learning tool. According to the sources, the value of the transaction is about $100 million. This marks Byju’s 9th major buy this year.

This acquisition complements Byju’s overall product strategy and integrates GeoGebra’s capabilities to enable the creation of new product offerings and learning formats to its existing mathematics portfolio. It furthers Byju’s aim to make math more engaging, leading to better learning outcomes. This synergy of two like-minded companies will bring comprehensive, personalised and immersive learning experiences to all students.

GeoGebra will continue to operate as an independent unit within the Byju’s group under the leadership of its Founder and Developer, Markus Hohenwarter.

"The GeoGebra team has built a powerful and stimulating platform that complements Byju’s mission of providing impactful learning for students. Designed to improve mathematical understanding, it offers significant features that provide interactive resources that adapt to every child’s style and pace of learning,” said Anita Kishore, chief strategy officer, Byju’s. “At Byju’s, with the help of innovative teaching and technology, we have been making math fun, visual, and engaging. And with GeoGebra on board, we will continue to further enhance, reimagine and transform the way Math is taught and learned."