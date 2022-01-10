In first exercise since independence, Indian Centre surveys 17.78 lakh acres of defence land

In a first such comprehensive exercise since Independence, the government has surveyed 17.78 lakh acres of defence land using the latest technologies such as three-dimensional modelling, drone and satellite imageries.

The defence ministry said the mammoth exercise of surveying about 1.61 lakh acres of defence land inside cantonments and 16.17 lakh acres outside cantonments was started in October 2018 and is now completed.

“It is a remarkable achievement since, for the first time after Independence, entire defence land has been surveyed by using latest survey technology,” it said.

The ministry said the magnitude of landholding, the location of land in approximately 4,900 pockets, inaccessible terrain in many places and involvement of various stakeholders made it one of the “largest” land surveys in India.

It said modern survey technologies such as Electronic Total Station, Differential Global Positioning System as well as drone and satellite imageries were used to ensure “reliable, robust and time-bound” outcomes.