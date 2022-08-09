Indian navy sends ships to ports across world as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Indian Navy is sending its ships to ports in almost all continents as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav' commemorating 75 years of India's Independence, Trend reports citing NDTV.

Navy officials said ships are visiting all continents except Antarctica.

In Asia, stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Chennai and guided missile frigate INS Betwa are visiting Muscat while patrol vessel INS Saryu is sailing to Singapore.

For Africa, the Navy is sending INS Trikand, a Talwar-class frigate to Mombasa in Kenya while patrol vessel INS Sumedha is visiting Perth in Australia, In North America, INS Satpura, a stealth multi-role frigate, is sailing to San Diego in the US while frigate INS Tarkash is visiting South America's Rio de Janeiro port in Brazil.

For the European continent, the Navy is sending INS Tarangini, a sail training ship, to London.

In London, the crew of INS Tarangini would be paying homage to the Indian soldiers, who made supreme sacrifice during the two World Wars.

They will pay homage at the Commonwealth Memorial gates. Similarly, the crew of INS Saryu will lay wreaths at Kranji War Memorial.

At Mombassa, the Indian Navy personnel will participate in the inauguration of a commemorative pillar in the battlefield area of the Taita Taveta region where Indian soldiers fought and sacrificed their lives whilst serving under East Africa campaign of World War I.

"The 75th year of India's Independence Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an occasion to reinvigorate and reemphasise India's maritime moorings," said a Navy official.