Earthquake rattles Taiwan, but epicentre out at sea

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in the sea off Taiwan's east coast rattled the island on Tuesday, the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. It had a depth of 17.9 km (11.1 miles), and could be felt across the northern, central and eastern parts of Taiwan, the weather bureau added.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates in the South China Sea and is prone to earthquakes.