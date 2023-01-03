Argentina, Brazil "inextricably united," says Argentine president

Argentina and Brazil are "inextricably united," Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said Monday after meeting with his newly-instated Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva here, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Now we are both convinced of the importance of the bond between Argentina and Brazil," Fernandez added.

Fernandez confirmed that Lula, sworn in Sunday for a four-year term, will make an official visit to Buenos Aires on Jan. 23 before a meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Brazil's new president is a regional leader and will give Latin America a "very important" boost, said Fernandez, adding the world has changed and "regions have a new role to play in globalization."

"Obviously, I share the desire to unite Latin America again in a common bloc. We both realize that CELAC has, in a way, served to do that, but it has not achieved the institutionality it deserves," he said.