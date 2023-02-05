Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Other News Materials 5 February 2023 02:27 (UTC +04:00)
2 injured as blast rocks Kabul, Afghanistan

Two civilians were injured as a blast rocked Police District 2 of Afghan capital Kabul city on Saturday, Kabul's police spokesman Khalid Zadran said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Two civilians were injured after a sticky bomb struck a vehicle in Police District 2 today on evening," Zadran told Xinhua without providing more details.

Eyewitnesses who declined to give their names said that a blast rocked Pashtunistan Watt, a neighborhood in Police District 2, at 6:20 p.m. local time, inflicting casualties.

