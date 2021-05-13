Russia reports over 8,300 COVID-19 cases in the past day
Russia confirmed 8,380 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,913,439, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The growth rate reached 0.17% in relative terms.
The lowest growth rates were registered in the past day in the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02%) and the Republic of Altai (0.03%).
Some 2,787 COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the past day in Moscow, 741 in St. Petersburg, 643 in the Moscow Region, 199 in the Rostov Region, 129 in the Voronezh Region and 123 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.
Currently, 270,838 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.
