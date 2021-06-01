Vladimir Putin: Russia slowly coming out of difficult epidemiological situation but risks remain
Russia is gradually coming out of the difficult coronavirus situation, however, epidemiological risks still remain, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"Unfortunately, the dangers linked to the epidemic still remain. We are gradually coming out of this situation but there are still more than enough dangers and worries about this", he said.
Latest
Azerbaijani president allocates funding for improvement of water supply in Aghdam and Tartar districts
Azercell held a social project for the children of martyrs on the occasion of June 1, International Children's Day (PHOTO)