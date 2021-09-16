Russia, Pakistan agree to further work within Expanded Trio on Afghanistan — statement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Pakistan counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi agreed on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Dushanbe to continue working within the Expanded Trio on settlement in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The sides agreed to further joint work, including with the Expanded Trio of Russia, the US, China and Pakistan, in order to ensure stability and security both in Afghanistan and the region in general," the statement says.

Both sides underscored the need for further improvement of the multifaceted bilateral interaction, including trade, economy and counter-terrorism, the Ministry added.