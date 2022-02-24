Gas transit through Ukraine continues - Russian Gazprom
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
The official representative of Russian Gazprom Sergey Kupriyanov informed about the situation with the gas transit through Ukraine, Trend reports.
According to Kupriyanov, the transit of gas continues.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Step taken to raise level of military and political co-op between Russia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Series of documents to reinforce Declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan being worked out - President Ilham Aliyev
Declaration opens up great prospects for future cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Signing of Declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan - result of very important work over many years - President Ilham Aliyev
I do not want to talk about incident with Azerbaijanis who accidentally got into territory controlled by Armenian armed forces - President Ilham Aliyev
General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces denies information about landing of Russian troops in Odessa
Flights to some airports in southern Russia temporarily suspended - Federal Agency for Air Transport
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev - one of biggest international politicians of our times - Russian expert