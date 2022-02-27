Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
The Ukrainian side has picked Gomel, a city in Belarus, as a venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"The city of Gomel was suggested by the Ukrainian side itself as a venue for talks. As we said, the Russian delegation is ready for these talks," Peskov said.
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Peskov said.
"For our part we have warned the Ukrainian side that this time the actions suggested by the military operation will not be suspended - as was done yesterday," he said.
