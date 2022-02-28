Daimler Truck suspends cooperation with Russia’s Kamaz

Germany’s producer of trucks Daimler Truck will suspend cooperation with Russia’s Kamaz after an almost 12-year cooperation over the events in Ukraine, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The company will no longer supply components and produce trucks as part of the joint venture DK RUS, the paper wrote, adding that this was Daimler Truck’s response to the criticism of its cooperation with the Russian company, which has been sanctioned by the EU.

Mercedes-Benz concern, whose subsidiary Daimler Truck is, is currently exploring the possibility of selling its 15% stake in Kamaz as soon as possible, Handelsblatt added.