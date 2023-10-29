Airport in Russia’s Makhachkala shot down temporarily

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The airport in Russia’s Makhachkala has temporarily closed, as stated in a message from Rosaviation, Trend reports.

The temporary closure of the airport is due to unauthorized individuals entering the runway.

"The decision to temporarily close the airport for servicing inbound and outbound flights has been made due to the intrusion of unknown individuals onto the airport apron," the message notes.

Flights that were supposed to land in Makhachkala have been redirected to alternative airfields.

Rosaviation noted that these measures will be in effect until the situation is normalized, with law enforcement agencies working on-site.