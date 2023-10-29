Criminal case initiated, following events at Russia's Makhachkala airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. A criminal case has been initiated in connection with events at Makhachkala airport, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the North Caucasus Federal District said, Trend reports.

All the individuals involved in the riots will be detained and brought to justice. Also, persons inciting riots and inciting ethnic hatred will be held criminally liable.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 212 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (organizing mass riots accompanied by violence, destruction of property, the use of firearms, explosives or explosive devices, as well as armed resistance to a government official).

“The identities of those who take part in the riots will be established, since there is a video surveillance system at the airport and in the surrounding areas,” the report says.