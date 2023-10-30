Russia's Makhachkala Airport cleared of illegal intruders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Russia's Makhachkala airport will be closed until November 6, the Federal Air Transport Agency says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the airport has already been cleared of citizens who illegally entered its territory.

It is noted that the airport will be closed to receive aircraft from 21:40 Moscow time on October 29 and, according to preliminary information, until 02:59 Moscow time on November 6, 2023.

The airport in Russia’s Makhachkala has temporarily closed, as stated in a message from Rosaviation.

The temporary closure of the airport is due to unauthorized individuals entering the runway.

Flights that were supposed to land in Makhachkala have been redirected to alternative airfields.

Rosaviation noted that these measures will be in effect until the situation is normalized, with law enforcement agencies working on-site.