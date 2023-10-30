Several people injured as a result of events at Makhachkala airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Several people were injured as a result of events at Makhachkala airport, the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Health of the region of the Russian Federation, Trend reports.

“As a result of the incident at Makhachkala airport, there are wounded people who are receiving medical assistance,” the statement said.

The airport in Russia’s Makhachkala has temporarily closed, as stated in a message from Rosaviation.

The temporary closure of the airport is due to unauthorized individuals entering the runway.

Flights that were supposed to land in Makhachkala have been redirected to alternative airfields.

Rosaviation noted that these measures will be in effect until the situation is normalized, with law enforcement agencies working on-site.