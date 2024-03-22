Russian MFA labels incident at Crocus City Hall as terrorist attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The Russian Foreign Ministry has labeled the incident at Crocus City Hall as a terrorist attack. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, condemned the "bloody terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall" as a monstrous crime. She made these remarks in her Telegram channel, Trend reports.

Zakharova emphasized the global response, noting that the Russian Foreign Ministry has been inundated with calls from citizens worldwide expressing condolences for the tragedy at Crocus City Hall and condemning the violent terrorist act witnessed by humanity. She stressed the importance of the entire world community uniting to denounce this heinous crime. Zakharova also mentioned that Russian authorities are focused on rescue efforts.

The incident unfolded when an unidentified individual began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that a person dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from a machine gun inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

The shooting resulted in the loss of 40 lives, with over 100 individuals sustaining injuries.