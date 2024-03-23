Death toll in Crocus City Hall terrorist attack rises to 93 (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has risen to 93 people, with more than 100 people injured, Trend reports, referring to the Investigative Committee of Russia.

According to the committee, the preliminary causes of death at Crocus Hall were gunshot wounds and poisoning from combustion products. The terrorists set fire to combustible liquid, which caused a fire to break out on the Crocus Hall grounds.

During the attack, the terrorists employed automatic guns. The gun was located by the investigators.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia Alexander Bortnikov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists involved in the attack at the Crocus City Hall.

