BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has clarified that the suspects involved in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack are not Russian citizens, Trend reports.

Despite circulating allegations on various telegram channels and social networks claiming otherwise, the ministry has stated that all suspects are foreign nationals.

The migration units of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, in collaboration with colleagues from the FSB of Russia, are diligently investigating the circumstances and determining the duration of each detainee's stay within the Russian Federation.