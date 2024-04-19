EU, US gatecrash to privatize Azerbaijani-Armenian peace deal results - Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The EU and the US have started to intrude into the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia to privatize the results, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during an interview with local media.

"After three trilateral documents that were concluded after November 2020 and provided a balanced process of normalization of relations [between Azerbaijan and Armenia], immediately the EU and the US began to intervene in the process to privatize Russia's results and prevent it from implementing the agreements reached," he noted.

