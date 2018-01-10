MHP’s support for gov't to open new political period in Turkey: Deputy PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The support by leader of the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahceli for the Turkish government will open a new political period in the country, which will begin in 2019, the Turkish media quoted Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag as saying Jan. 10.

“Bahceli proved that he and his party are committed to Turkey’s stability and prosperity,” Bozdag added.

Earlier, Bahceli noted that MHP will support President Erdogan if he puts forward his candidacy for 2019 presidential election.

The Turkish president, in turn, expressed his readiness to discuss any topic with Bahceli.

In 2019, Turkey will hold parliamentary, presidential and municipal elections.



