Turkish army says 153 terror targets hit in Afrin op.

21 January 2018 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish warplanes and artillery have hit 153 PYD/PKK and Daesh targets in Syria's Afrin, the Turkish General Staff said Sunday, Anadolu reported.

"So far, 153 targets, which were used as shelters, hideouts and ammunition depots by terrorist organizations PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh, have been targeted," said Turkish General Staff in a fresh statement.

"Operation Olive Branch continues as planned," the General Staff also said on the second day of the operation.

The Operation Olive Branch -- aimed at eliminating PYD/PKK and Daesh elements in Syria's Afrin -- was launched at 5 p.m. (GMT1400) on Saturday.

The operation was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity, the military added.

The military also said only terrorist targets were being destroyed and 'utmost importance' was being given to not harm any civilian.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan fully understands Turkey’s security concerns against terror threat - Foreign Ministry
Politics 14:56
Turkey expands list of blocked Forex platforms
Economy news 12:50
Turkey sends special forces, tanks to border with Syria
Turkey 11:55
January 20 events are war crime – editor-in-chief of Turkish newspaper
Politics 11:27
Syria army retakes Abu Duhur airfield controlled by militants since 2015
Arab World 11:08
Operation Olive Branch launched in Syria's Afrin
Turkey 20 January 19:45
Jeddah to host emergency meeting of OIC FMs
Other News 20 January 11:30
Turkish FM to visit Iraq
Turkey 20 January 11:05
Bus crashes in Turkey: 13 dead, 42 injured (PHOTO)
Turkey 20 January 09:25
Turkey commits €25M in grants to co-finance EBRD-led projects
Economy news 20 January 09:16
Fitch Ratings closes office in Turkey
Economy news 19 January 16:21
Prisoners in Turkey to wear single-type uniform
Turkey 19 January 15:22
PM: Turkey aims at ensuring security of borders
Turkey 19 January 14:16
Turkey again warns to start operations in Syria’s Afrin
Turkey 19 January 14:15
Volume of real estate property sales in Turkey up in 2017
Economy news 19 January 14:11
NATO Deputy Sec. Gen. to visit Turkey
Central Asia 19 January 13:52
Road accident leaves six killed in Turkey
Turkey 19 January 12:06
New security system to be implemented in Turkish airplanes
Turkey 19 January 11:35