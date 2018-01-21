Turkish army says 153 terror targets hit in Afrin op.

Turkish warplanes and artillery have hit 153 PYD/PKK and Daesh targets in Syria's Afrin, the Turkish General Staff said Sunday, Anadolu reported.

"So far, 153 targets, which were used as shelters, hideouts and ammunition depots by terrorist organizations PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh, have been targeted," said Turkish General Staff in a fresh statement.

"Operation Olive Branch continues as planned," the General Staff also said on the second day of the operation.

The Operation Olive Branch -- aimed at eliminating PYD/PKK and Daesh elements in Syria's Afrin -- was launched at 5 p.m. (GMT1400) on Saturday.

The operation was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity, the military added.

The military also said only terrorist targets were being destroyed and 'utmost importance' was being given to not harm any civilian.

