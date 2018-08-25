Forest fire in northern Turkey

25 August 2018 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A forest fire broke out in the Arach district of Kastamonu province in northern Turkey, Turkish media reported on Aug. 25.

According to the reports, that the fire covered 20 hectares of forest. Fire brigades, as well as two helicopters are involved extinguishing the fire.

Earlier, a wildfire broke out in the outskirts of Istanbul, on July 3, covering a total area of two hectares.

Forests cover 27.6 percent of the Turkish territory. Almost all of them are owned by the state.

Since 1937, there have been more than 68,000 cases of forest fires recorded in Turkey. Only in the past 10 years, more than 24,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded.

---

